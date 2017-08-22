UPDATE: Motorcyclist killed in crash in Dubuque - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

UPDATE: Motorcyclist killed in crash in Dubuque

Written by Scott Albanese, Producer
DUBUQUE (KWWL) -

UPDATE: The Dubuque County Sheriff's Office says Keith Kunde died in a motorcycle crash on Monday.

Deputies say Kunde was traveling westbound on North Cascade Road at a high rate of speed when he crashed into a roadside ditch. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Original Story:

A motorcyclist is killed after losing control around a curve in Dubuque.  It happened near the intersection of North Cascade Road and Watters Forest Drive.

Deputies say the victim is a 34-year-old from East Dubuque -- their name has not been released.  North Cascade Road was closed for two hours after the crash.

