UPDATE: Woman who died after being pinned between mower and AC unit identified

UPDATE:

The scene is clear now, but just about 24 hours ago first responders were called for a terrible accident.

Dubuque police say 61-year-old Barbara Casey of Dubuque is dead after being pinned between a lawn tractor and an air conditioner.

It happened on the 1400 block of Wingate Drive just before two o'clock on Tuesday.

Authorities say it appears Casey was mowing the lawn on an incline, but then the tractor went backwards into the a-c unit, trapping her.

They aren't sure how long she was there. It was a co-worker who discovered her conscious.

Once emergency responders arrived, they did CPR, but couldn't save her. Casey was pronounced dead by Dubuque firefighters.

Authorities say Casey's body was transported to the medical examiner's office in Ankeny for an autopsy.

Dubuque police say the condo where the accident happened is owned by GNZ properties out of Wisconsin Dells, Wisconsin.

