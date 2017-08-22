UPDATE: Victim identified in deadly Cedar Falls crash

UPDATE: Cedar Falls Police say a man has died in a crash this morning. He has been identified as 54-year old Terry Lee Denney, of Cedar Falls.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.



Emergency crews are responding to a crash in Cedar Falls.



A KWWL crew there says it appears to be a rollover crash. The incident happened near The Falls, and our crew says part of South Main St. is blocked off right now.



Stay with KWWL for further updates.