UPDATE: Victim identified in deadly Cedar Falls crash

Posted: Updated:
Written by Ally Crutcher, Multimedia Journalist
UPDATE: Cedar Falls Police say a man has died in a crash this morning.  He has been identified as 54-year old Terry Lee Denney, of Cedar Falls.  

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Emergency crews are responding to a crash in Cedar Falls.

A KWWL crew there says it appears to be a rollover crash. The incident happened near The Falls, and our crew says part of South Main St. is blocked off right now.

