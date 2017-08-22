TRACKING: More clouds, off and on light rain chances

If you've been enjoying this late-summer cool down, you are in luck because temperatures will continue to be below average over the next several days. Tonight, we will start with a mainly clear sky with a light and variable wind. Clouds will increase as the night goes on as a weak disturbance moves in from the north. Temperatures drop to the lower to middle 50s and there could be a few light rain showers.

We will keep off and on light rain showers in the forecast throughout the day Thursday. The one problem we will have to overcome is dry air over the region, so rainfall amounts will be very light, and not everyone will see the rain. Highs tomorrow will be in the upper 60s to middle 70s with a SE wind 5-10 mph.

Light rain chances continue into Friday and Saturday, with a slightly better chance for rain Sunday. We are not anticipating heavy rainfall, and not everyone is going to see measurable rain.

