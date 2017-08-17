PROGRAMMING NOTE: Preseason Green Bay Packer football schedule

Football is back. Preseason football, that is.

KWWL is airing all Green Bay Packer preseason football games both on its main channel and on the CW.

This Saturday, August 19, the Packers will head to Maryland to play the Redskins at 6:30 p.m. This will be on the CW, however only syndicated shows will be affected so there isn't anything re-airing.

Next Saturday, August 26, the Packers will head to Denver to play the Broncos at 8:00 p.m. This game will be on KWWL. The KWWL News at 10 will run on the CW. SNL will run after the Packers game, which is scheduled at 10:59 p.m. but could be later if the game runs long. American Ninja Warrior will run at 12:32 a.m. after SNL (could be later depending on game length). Dateline Saturday Night Mystery will run at 2:33 a.m. overnight Sunday/Monday morning. The News at 10 for Saturday airs on CW from 10:04 p.m. - 10:30 p.m.

The final game is Thursday, August 31, and the Packers will play on their home turf against the Rams at 6:00 p.m. This will be on the CW, which will affect network prime. Penn and Teller: Fool Us will run immediately following the game (9:00 p.m. scheduled, could be later). Then 'Whose Line is it Anyway?' will run at 10:00 p.m. and again at 10:30 p.m.