TRACKING: Smoke from wildfires

Air quality is unhealthy this evening across eastern Iowa due to smoke. Avoid going outside if you have respiratory problems. Click here for the latest air quality report.

The smoke comes from the wild fires in western Canada. Click here for more on the hazy conditions. The smoke is expected to clear out overnight. Other than the hazy conditions the sky will be mostly clear overnight and a bit chilly by morning with low temperatures in 40s.

Dry weather is expected for the next seven days except a small chance of rain Monday as a cold front pushes through the state. As for the temperatures, we will be up and down through next week. Highs warm into the mid 80s Sunday and Monday. After the above mentioned cold front Monday, high temperatures cool into the upper 60s to low 70s. Sunday and Monday are going to be pretty humid as well. Maybe the last gasp of summer humidity. Monday and Tuesday are breezy with a 10-20 mph from the west and northwest.

