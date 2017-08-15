TRACKING: Slight Chance of Rain and Warmer Temperatures

The weather remains dry most of the night. There is a slight chance of a few light showers by sunrise Saturday. Lows tonight drop into the 40s again...about 10 degrees cooler than normal for this time of year.

A warm front is forecast to move east across the state with some clouds Saturday and a slight chance for a few light showers. The front clears the state Saturday evening followed by a mostly clear sky Saturday night into Sunday. Sunshine on Sunday and a southwest breeze will push highs in to the 80s. High are in the 80s again Monday.

A cold front is forecast to move south across Iowa Monday with a slight chance of a storm. Much cooler air arrives Tuesday and Wednesday with highs in the 60s.

