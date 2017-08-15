TRACKING: Isolated shower/storm this evening and Monday

There is the potential for a couple pop-up showers or a thunderstorm this evening, otherwise it will be partly cloudy to mostly cloudy overnight. There may be a few patchy areas of fog late. Lows drop to the middle and upper 50s with a NW wind 5-10 mph.
Monday will be partly sunny with an isolated shower possible during the day. Highs reach the lower 70s with a NW wind 5-10 mph. Areas of fog are possible tomorrow night.
Much of next week looks dry with a partly cloudy to mostly sunny sky, and temperatures warming into the 80s by next weekend.
---------------------------------
For more weather information, click here.
To download the Storm Track 7 weather app, click here.
To look at the Storm Track 7 iNTERACTIVE radar map, click here:
To read Schnack's Weather Blog, click here:
Can't Find Something?
KWWL Television Inc.
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.