TRACKING: Isolated showers this evening and Monday

Written by Mark Schnackenberg, KWWL Storm Track 7 Chief Meteorologist
There is the potential for a spotty shower tonight, otherwise it will be partly cloudy to mostly cloudy overnight.  There may be a few patchy areas of fog late.  Lows drop to the middle and upper 50s with a NW wind 5-10 mph.

Monday will be partly sunny with an isolated shower possible during the day.  Highs reach the lower 70s with a NW wind 5-10 mph.  Areas of fog are possible tomorrow night.

Much of next week looks dry with a partly cloudy to mostly sunny sky, and temperatures warming into the 80s by next weekend.

