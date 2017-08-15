TRACKING: Isolated showers, then a brief cool down

A weak cold front is tracking through the area today. A few showers may be squeezed out, but for the most part we will have a cloudy sky as the front passes through. Expect a bit more sunshine as we head later in the afternoon hours, with highs in the 70s. A mostly clear sky tonight will allow temperatures to drop into the upper 40s to near 50°

The next few days will be pretty nice with low humidity and lots of sunshine. Highs will be mainly in the 70s with lows around 50 through Saturday but we warm back into the mid 80s on Sunday and Monday as the next system tracks in. This may produce a few showers and thunderstorms late on Monday, but most of your Labor Day plans should stay dry. That system will mark a huge change for Tuesday... breezy and cooler with highs only in the upper 60s!

--------------------------------

For more weather information, click here.

To download the Storm Track 7 weather app, click here.

To look at the Storm Track 7 iNTERACTIVE radar map, click here:

To read Schnack's Weather Blog, click here: