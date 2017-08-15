TRACKING: Isolated Showers

An isolated shower is possible tonight into early Thursday morning as a cold front pushes through the state. Many locations will not see any rain during and those that do get rain it will be light.



Thursday turns mostly sunny with highs again in the 70s. The sky remains clear Thursday night with chilly morning lows Friday in the upper 40s and low 50s.

Saturday and Sunday are dry as the temperatures warm into the 80s with the increase in humidity. A cold front is forecast to push through Monday with a slight chance of storms.

Tuesday and Wednesday is much cooler with highs in the 60s and lows in the 40s. More dry weather on the way for much of next week.

--------------------------------

For more weather information, click here.

To download the Storm Track 7 weather app, click here.

To look at the Storm Track 7 iNTERACTIVE radar map, click here:

To read Schnack's Weather Blog, click here: