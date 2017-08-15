TRACKING: A Few Storms are Possible this Weekend - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

TRACKING: A Few Storms are Possible this Weekend

Written by Mark Schnackenberg, KWWL Storm Track 7 Chief Meteorologist
A quiet and pleasant night is ahead as temperatures drop into the 50s by Saturday morning. A cold front is forecast to track across the state late Sunday morning. Ahead of the front will be a chance of storms. An isolated storm is possible Saturday. A better chance of showers/storms are Saturday night with the chance of storms ending Sunday morning. Rain amounts this weekend are light...less than 0.25" where it rains. Many locations will not see any rain. 

Dry weather is on the way next week with temperatures slowly warming into the low 80s by the end of the week.

