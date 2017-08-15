TRACKING: Chance for scattered rain/storms tonight

We will have a mostly cloudy sky tonight with a chance for shower this evening. As a cold front tracks through the area, a few more showers and storms are possible after midnight. A few storms could produce brief heavy rain and small hail, but no severe weather is expected. Lows will be in the 60s with a S wind 5-10 mph.

Sunday will be partly sunny, with a chance for a few hit or miss showers and storms throughout the day. Many of us will stay dry. Highs reach the middle and upper 70s with a WNW wind 5-10 mph.

Mostly cloudy skies are expected on Monday. There may be a spotty shower, but the majority of us stay dry. Beginning Tuesday, we begin to warm up into the upper 70s to low 80s and staying dry for most of next week.

