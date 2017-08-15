TRACKING: Areas of Morning Fog then Partly Cloudy

Areas of dense fog will again be a concern this morning. Others will see light fog, but it may become dense for a short period before lifting into some clouds today. All in all, it will be partly cloudy and humid today. Dewpoints climb again into the low to mid 60s with highs into the mid 70s to around 80. Winds stay light and could lead to more fog tonight.

We have a cold front tracking through tomorrow. This will bring more clouds and may bring just enough drier air to keep the fog from being a problem on Friday morning. Highs will be in the low to mid 70s tomorrow and Friday with 80s returning for the weekend. We stay warm into Labor Day. We also stay mainly dry through then, although a few showers may track through today and tomorrow with a stray thunderstorm possible Monday afternoon. Tuesday brings breezy and much cooler weather to the region.

