TRACKING: Areas of Fog then Partly Sunny

Our weather remains similar to yesterday for the next couple of days. We have areas of fog this morning then partly sunny this afternoon with light winds causing a repeat tonight and tomorrow. It will be humid with dewpoints climbing to around 65 by late Wednesday and into Thursday.

As former Hurricane Harvey tracks inland later this week, the outer band of clouds may track over Iowa on Thursday. We don't expect any rainfall, but we will re-evaluate as the time gets closer and the path is more certain. Highs will be in the mid to upper 70s Thursday and Friday and then climb back into the 80s for the weekend. A few showers may track through on Labor Day.

