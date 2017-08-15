TRACKING: A few showers possible tonight and Friday - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

TRACKING: A few showers possible tonight and Friday

Written by Mark Schnackenberg, KWWL Storm Track 7 Chief Meteorologist
Through early next week we will have more clouds than sunshine. A stray shower is possible tonight and again Friday. Most locations remain dry and if you do get rain it will be light and not last long.

We have a little better chance at some rain and maybe a thunderstorm Saturday night. The rain tapers off early Sunday morning. Monday afternoon through Thursday stay dry.

Temperatures don't change much with highs in the 70s and lows in the 50s through the next seven days.

