Home run balls caught by not one, but two Cedar Valley Cubs fans

Written by Jessica Hartman, Multimedia Reporter
BLACK HAWK COUNTY (KWWL) -

The Chicago Cubs were on fire Tuesday night after hitting five home runs against the Arizona Diamondbacks, winning the game 16-4.

But it wasn't just the Cubs players that were on fire, the Cedar Valley's Cubs fans were also bringing the heat.

Not one, but two of the home run balls were caught by Waterloo Columbus High School students. 

The first ball was caught by recent Columbus graduate Joe Duggan when Ian Happ hit a home run into the bleachers during the second inning.

Just a couple innings later, Columbus sophomore Charlie Dungan caught another home run ball.

Adding to Dungan's catch, it was the first ever home run hit by Cubs pitcher Jon Lester during his MLB career.

The two Columbus students were at the game with separate groups and just happened to sit rows from each other.

