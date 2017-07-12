Man charged for stealing $13,000 from Jesup Boy Scouts

Thousands of dollars raised by eastern Iowa Boy Scouts has been stolen. The Jesup Police Department has filed charges in connection with the theft of approximately $13,000 from the Boy Scouts of America Troop 95 out of Jesup.

Jason Cole, 21, of Oelwein has been charged with 1st Degree Theft and 3rd Degree Burglary.

Jesup Cub Scouts from Pack 3095 and Boy Scouts from Troop 1095 raised nearly $12,000 serving meals during Jesup Farmers Days; all of that money, including more than $1,000 they had from their own account was reported stolen.

In July, the Scouts said someone broke into the Scout booth in downtown Jesup and took the money.

"You can imagine our pain to learn all the money from the booth had been stolen," said Scoutmaster Kyle Troyer. "One of the Scout laws says 'A Scout is Cheerful,' meaning that we look on the bright side of life. We are doing our best as we rally together to look on the positive side of what was a wonderful weekend, and just would like the community to know how much their support meant to us."

If you're interested in helping replace the stolen money, there are accounts set up at BankIowa and Farmers State Bank locations in Jesup; there is also a GoFundMe page.

More charges may be filed as police continue to investigate.