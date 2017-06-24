ISU professor wrongfully suspected of child trafficking - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

ISU professor wrongfully suspected of child trafficking

DES MOINES (WHO) -

An Iowa State University professor and his adopted son had their Delta flight plans delayed when a flight attendant reported him for suspicious activity.

Justin Surrency of WHO-TV reports Professor Lakshman Rajagopal had arrived to Atlanta, Georgia after a 6 a.m. flight from Des Moines when he was stopped by Delta employees.

To review the full report, you can click here.

