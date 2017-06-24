Woman remembers fiance on would-be wedding day

What would have been a day of celebration with family and friends now serves as a somber day of sadness for one area woman

Her fiance Jonathan Wieseler was shot to death in April. Wieseler was a bail bondsman and was shot at Lederman Bail Bonds in Iowa City. Police say they're investigating the death as a homicide, and they're continuing to look for the person who shot him.

"Whatever monster stole him from me is still out there," said Harmony Hauser, Wiesler's fiance.

On her wedding day, Hauser is continuing to mourn the loss of her fiance.

"It's the worst thing I could have possibly imagined," said Hauser.

Hauser tells KWWL about the day Wieseler proposed, describing what he said.

"He said 'you're the best thing in my life and I don't want to live without you and I want to grow old with you'," said Hauser. "He opened the box and gave me the ring and asked if I'd marry him and of course I said yes."

The couple was set was to marry June 24.

"He was more than the man that I had been waiting to meet my whole life," said Hauser. "He was so much more then I ever hoped for and I am so thankful for our time together...it was way too short."

Hauser remembers the last moment she spent with her fiance.

"I don't remember exactly what time he left, but I remember him kissing me goodbye telling me that he'd be home as soon as he could and he would let me know when he was on his way," said Hauser. "As I heard the garage door open he let out a big 'muah' so it was almost as though I got two kisses goodbye that night."

Wieseler never returned home.

"Part of me still hopes he'll come home...I know that's not possible and a part of me still is waiting for that because he never came home," said Hauser.

The couple recently just bought their first home together, something Hauser wants to keep, saying it's the only thing she has left of her fiance. Hauser has created a Gofundme page to help her get back on her feet after losing her partner.

Hauser says she's hopeful someone will come forward with information about her fiance's murder. At last check an 11-thousand dollar reward is being offered for any information leading to an arrest.