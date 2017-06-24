Firefighters responding to fire near La Porte City - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Firefighters responding to fire near La Porte City

Written by MacLeod Hageman, Anchor
LA PORTE CITY (KWWL) -

According to people in the La Porte City area, firefighters are responding to a large fire near the E. Tama/Polk Road intersection.

A caller tells KWWL, it looks like the wind might be spreading the fire, and authorities have blocked traffic in that area.

We tried calling fire departments in surrounding areas for further information about the blaze, and to see whether there's a threat to the public, but we have not yet heard back.

If you have any information, pictures or video please send it to news@kwwl.com

