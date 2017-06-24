Veterans given free dental care

Many veterans across the country received free dental care this weekend.

In Dubuque, local vets were getting work done, everything from extractions to fillings without having to pay.

It was part of Aspen Dental's annual day of service taking place at nearly 450 locations on Saturday.

The veterans say they were very thankful for the free dental care.

"I just had four teeth extracted and a partial made, and everything went fine, the people here are very friendly, very professional," said Tom Sutter, Navy Veteran from Dubuque. "From the day I walked in the door, to the day I'm leaving, today, everybody is treating me like a king."

Veterans in Waterloo, Cedar Rapids and Coralville also received free services.