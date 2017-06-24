UPDATE: Waterloo firefighters responding to fire - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

UPDATE: Waterloo firefighters responding to fire

Posted: Updated:
Written by MacLeod Hageman, Anchor
WATERLOO (KWWL) -

UPDATE: Two people were inside the house at the time of the fire, but fire crews on scene say they were able to escape and are now safe.

Original Story:

Waterloo firefighters are responding to a fire in the 2100 block of Plane View Street.

KWWL's Taylor Bailey is traveling to the scene right now to learn more about the fire.

From the top of the KWWL building, we could see black smoke in the distance.

According to county records, the address firefighters are responding to is a home.

