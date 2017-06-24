UPDATE: Waterloo firefighters douse fire

UPDATE: Three people are safe after a Waterloo garage caught fire Saturday.

Firefighters were called to the 2100 block of Plane View Street around 5:15 p.m. after a 911 call.

According to the homeowner, he was in the living room with his two children when he noticed smoke coming from his attached garage.

They went to a neighbors house right away and called 911.

The homeowner says most of the damage happened to the garage and two of his cars.

_ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _

Two people were inside the house at the time of the fire, but fire crews on scene say they were able to escape and are now safe.

_ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _

Original Story:

Waterloo firefighters are responding to a fire in the 2100 block of Plane View Street.

KWWL's Taylor Bailey is traveling to the scene right now to learn more about the fire.

From the top of the KWWL building, we could see black smoke in the distance.

According to county records, the address firefighters are responding to is a home.

Please stay with KWWL as this story develops.