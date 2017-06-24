Fenelon Place Elevator in Dubuque reopens

Cooler this weekend with a chance for a few afternoon showers.More >>
Cooler this weekend with a chance for a few afternoon showers.More >>
Police are continuing to investigate a shooting that happened just before midnight near the Marion Public Library.More >>
Police are continuing to investigate a shooting that happened just before midnight near the Marion Public Library.More >>
Many veterans across the country received free dental care this weekend.More >>
Many veterans across the country received free dental care this weekend.More >>
The historic Fenelon Place Elevator, one of Dubuque's most popular attractions is back up and running.More >>
The historic Fenelon Place Elevator, one of Dubuque's most popular attractions is back up and running.More >>