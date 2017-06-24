Allison fire contained - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Allison fire contained

Written by MacLeod Hageman, Anchor
ALLISON (KWWL) -

Butler County firefighters were called to a fire this afternoon in Allison.

According to the Butler County Sheriff's Office, firefighters responded the the fire was quickly contained.

Nobody was hurt, and we are working to learn where the fire happened, and how it may have started.

KWWL viewer Ali Pfadenhauer sent video of the smoke, but it doesn't look or sound like anyone was hurt.

If you have any information about this fire, please send us a tip to news@kwwl.com

