Teenage lifeguards save young boy

A 4-year-old boy is alive, thanks to the quick actions of two teenage lifeguards in La Porte City.

According to authorities, first responders were called to the La Porte City Pool at 508 Oak Street for a drowning Friday.

When first responders arrived, they found a 4-year-old boy who was awake and breathing.

The young boy was initially found face down in the pool, but two teenage lifeguards pulled him out and performed CPR.

Shortly after, he started coughing and regained consciousness.

He was then taken to Allen Hospital and later University of Iowa Stead Family Children's Hospital to be checked.

Authorities confirm the boy is 4-year-old Jace Keegan, and the two lifeguards are Megan Hudson and Richie Artega.