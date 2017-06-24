Police say motorcyclist killed in Sioux City crash - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Police say motorcyclist killed in Sioux City crash

A motorcyclist has died after a collision with a car in Sioux City.

Police say the crash happened Friday afternoon at a city intersection when a car turned left in front of the motorcycle.

Investigators say the 41-year-old motorcycle rider laid the bike down in an effort to avoid a crash, but hit the side of the car.

The man was taken to a Sioux City hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police have not yet released his name.

