Police say motorcyclist killed in Sioux City crash

A motorcyclist has died after a collision with a car in Sioux City.

Police say the crash happened Friday afternoon at a city intersection when a car turned left in front of the motorcycle.

Investigators say the 41-year-old motorcycle rider laid the bike down in an effort to avoid a crash, but hit the side of the car.

The man was taken to a Sioux City hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police have not yet released his name.