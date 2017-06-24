Fire damages Waterloo home - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Fire damages Waterloo home

Written by Lauren Moss, Multimedia Journalist
A fire damaged a home in Waterloo Saturday morning.

This happened just before 8 a.m. in the 500 block of W. Wellington St. 

When KWWL arrived on scene, smoke was coming from the house.

We will pass along more information once it's made available. 

