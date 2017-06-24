Library to include replica of Iowa man's wilderness cabin

A replica of an Iowa native's Alaska wilderness cabin is being built in a southeastern Iowa city.

Reports say raftsmen Pat and Denna Beelman are building a life-size replica of Richard Proenneke's wood cabin in the new Donnellson Public Library.

Proenneke was born in Primrose, northwest of Donnellson, in 1916. After he turned 50, he spent 30 years living in a log cabin he constructed using only hand tools in Alaska. Following his time in Alaska, he visited Iowa yearly to give talks and show footage of his experience to students. He died in 2003.

The project is estimated to cost between $35,000 and $40,000. The free museum will open during the library's grand opening in September.