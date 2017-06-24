2 people hurt after stabbing inside Cedar Falls nightclub - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

2 people hurt after stabbing inside Cedar Falls nightclub

Posted: Updated:
Written by Lauren Moss, Multimedia Journalist
Two people, including an employee, are hurt after a stabbing inside a Cedar Falls nightclub. 

Around 1:37 a.m. Saturday, Cedar Falls officers were called to Voo Doo Lounge off of Main Street for a report of a stabbing. 

Officers found two victims who had been injured after an altercation inside.  One was treated at a local hospital for non-life threatening injuries. The second person, an employee who was attempting to break up the fight,  did not require medical attention.

Officers are still speaking to witnesses at this time. No word on what exactly caused the injuries, but it is believed to be a sharp object.

The investigation continues. 

