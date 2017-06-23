Fire put out in Cedar Rapids

The Cedar Rapids Fire Department says crews responded to a fire in a dryer at Ingredion on 1st Street in Cedar Rapids around 5:30 on Friday evening.

The fire was first spotted by plant personnel, who called 9-1-1. Firefighters spotted smoke coming from the second story and exhaust pipe, and used a ladder truck to spray water down the exhaust pipe towards the fire in a dryer area of the plant.

Crews say the fire was quickly extinguished, and no one was hurt.