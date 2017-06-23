Waterloo Police handing out hefty fines for fireworks - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Waterloo Police handing out hefty fines for fireworks

Written by Jessica Hartman
Waterloo Police have had their hands full since the beginning of June when Firework sales began.

The department has responded to hundreds of complaints of fireworks going off.

Waterloo City Council limited the days residents can set off fireworks to June 30th through July 4th from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m.

But many residents are ignoring the rules and keeping Waterloo Police busy.

The department initially handing out warnings, but because of the increased volume of calls that are now tying up officers, officers will now be handing out fines.

The first citation comes with a $285 fine.

