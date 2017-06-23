UNI Football Great Dedric Ward holds annual camp in Cedar Rapids

Today former Northern Iowa Hall-of-Famer and NFL football star Dedric Ward holds two day youth football camp in Cedar Rapids.

More than 100 kids in the fourth through ninth grades came out to the free football clinic to get coached up by college football and n-f-l veterans.

The camp is being held at the Metro Youth Football sports complex....

Ward talks about what he wants the young people to get out of the camp.

Dedric Ward, "I wanted more than anything for the kids to have fun--its obviously a fun opportunity some NFL guys--guys that have been a lot of different places...for those kids to see that it is about fun understanding what you are doing and why you are out here ad the work ethic that you put out here and how that can change the perspective of how a kid continues to grow.."

The camp concludes Saturday.