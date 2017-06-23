BBQ Roundup enters second night

National vendors have landed in Cedar Rapids to compete to see who has the best BBQ and pulled pork.

It's part of the Cedar Rapids BBQ Roundup and Freedom Festival. The four vendors will be subject to critical judging but it's up to the people on which one will take home the People's Choice Award. The vendors are Big Boned BBQ (South Carolina), Carolina Rib King (South Carolina), Porky Chicks (Arkansas), and Porky-N-Beans (Florida).

On top of the four national vendors, Brick's & Up in Smoke BBQ represent the local vendor.

BBQ isn't the only thing on the menu. A beverage tent and live music are also on the menu.

"It's just a great event. We love to be out. It's great weather. It's great BBQ. It's a great night to be out," Steve Robe said.

The event runs through Sunday. The winners will be announced that day.