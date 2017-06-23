Tyson Foods lobbyist wounded in GOP baseball shooting leaves hospital

Police are continuing to investigate a shooting that happened just before midnight near the Marion Public Library.More >>
Police are continuing to investigate a shooting that happened just before midnight near the Marion Public Library.More >>
Lifelong Iowans are buying fireworks, doing something they've never done before until now. Fireworks became legal in the state on June 1st.More >>
Lifelong Iowans are buying fireworks, doing something they've never done before until now. Fireworks became legal in the state on June 1st.More >>
According to the Fayette County Sheriff's Office, one woman was sitting on a log that was wedged against a bridge just north of Sunset Road.More >>
According to the Fayette County Sheriff's Office, one woman was sitting on a log that was wedged against a bridge just north of Sunset Road.More >>
National vendors have landed in Cedar Rapids to compete to see who has the best BBQ and pulled pork.More >>
National vendors have landed in Cedar Rapids to compete to see who has the best BBQ and pulled pork.More >>
Shane Bowers scored during his first appearance for the Waterloo Black Hawks; solid performances in 130 subsequent regular season and playoff games which followed over the next two years helped to make him one of the top draft picks during the 2017 National Hockey League Draft on Friday in Chicago.More >>
Shane Bowers scored during his first appearance for the Waterloo Black Hawks; solid performances in 130 subsequent regular season and playoff games which followed over the next two years helped to make him one of the top draft picks during the 2017 National Hockey League Draft on Friday in Chicago.More >>