Excitement builds around buying fireworks

Lifelong Iowans are buying fireworks, doing something they've never done before until now. Fireworks became legal in the state on June 1st.

"I've always had to drive to Missouri to get fireworks and I'm really excited I can buy fireworks now. My kids are going to love them," Ashley Snyder said.

Snyder said cutting out the drive means she'll have more money to buy fireworks instead of spending it on gas.

The first temporary tent location, located in the parking lot of Walmart on HWY 1, opened Friday in Iowa City and people already were flocking to it to buy fireworks.

"I bought a lot of spinners. They've got a lot of choices here. It's awesome," Lawrence Schafer said.

For Dillon Sasina, this will be his first time ever lighting fireworks on the fourth. He said never wanted to run the risk before the law changes. He expects this Fourth of July to be the best one yet.

"It's going to be awesome. It's going to be a lot better than it has been," Sasina said.

The State Fire Marshall's office said they've issued over 500 licenses statewide for firework sales.

