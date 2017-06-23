Rape conviction for former Vanderbilt football player

The Latest on the rape trial of a former Vanderbilt football player (all times local):

7:15 p.m.

A jury has convicted a former Vanderbilt University football player charged in the 2013 rape of an unconscious female student.

After deliberating for about 15 hours, the jury on Friday evening found Brandon Banks guilty of aggravated rape and aggravated sexual battery. He was found not guilty on five other counts.

Banks was one of four ex-players charged with assaulting the woman.

Banks testified he was bullied into participating. Prosecutors dismissed the claim as an excuse made up because there was video evidence.

The victim took the stand in the trial, the fifth time she has testified in the rape.

Two of the ex-players were previously convicted and sentenced to 15 and 17 years in prison. The fourth has testified against his teammates and still awaits trial.

Banks was charged with five counts of aggravated rape and two counts of aggravated sexual battery. His trial began Monday.

4 p.m.

