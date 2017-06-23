Fayette County crews rescue woman in tubing accident

Police are continuing to investigate a shooting that happened just before midnight near the Marion Public Library.More >>
Police are continuing to investigate a shooting that happened just before midnight near the Marion Public Library.More >>
Dubuque Police are investigating an alleged robbery at Big Ten Mart on John F. Kennedy Road.More >>
Dubuque Police are investigating an alleged robbery at Big Ten Mart on John F. Kennedy Road.More >>
Dubuque police are investigating a bank robbery at the American Trust & Savings Bank on John F. Kennedy Road.More >>
Dubuque police are investigating a bank robbery at the American Trust & Savings Bank on John F. Kennedy Road.More >>