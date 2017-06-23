Fayette County crews rescue woman in tubing accident - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Fayette County crews rescue woman in tubing accident

HAWKEYE (KWWL) -

One person was rescued after getting stuck tubing in the river near Gouldsburg Park in Fayette County. 

According to the Fayette County Sheriff's Office, one woman was sitting on a log that was wedged against a bridge just north of Sunset Road.

Hawkeye Fire and Rescue rescued Teresa Marie Dane, 51, of Sumner,  from the river. Dane does not have any injuries. 

Tri-State Ambulance was also on scene.

