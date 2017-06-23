Fayette County crews rescue woman in tubing accident

One person was rescued after getting stuck tubing in the river near Gouldsburg Park in Fayette County.

According to the Fayette County Sheriff's Office, one woman was sitting on a log that was wedged against a bridge just north of Sunset Road.

Hawkeye Fire and Rescue rescued Teresa Marie Dane, 51, of Sumner, from the river. Dane does not have any injuries.

Tri-State Ambulance was also on scene.

