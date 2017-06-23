Both drivers die in Montgomery County crash

The Iowa State Patrol says two people have died after a collision on Highway 34 in Montgomery County.

The Patrol says 19-year-old Sara Venatta, of Elliot, and 62-year-old Robert Drake, of Corning, both died in the crash. Their cars collided around mile marker 51 on Highway 34 around 12:20 p.m. today. Venatta was pronounced dead at the scene, while Drake was taken to a hospital via a life flight, but died from his injuries.

Villisca and Red Oak Fire and EMS assisted at the scene.