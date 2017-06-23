Iowa couple celebrates 71 years together

One eastern Iowa couple is still going strong after 70 years of marriage. Virginia and Charles Sparrgrove from Strawberry Point are ready to celebrate year 71 this summer.

Charles joined the Navy when he was 18-years-old, when he left Virginia wrote him a letter everyday. This was just the beginning of a great love story.

This epic love story started in high school. Virginia saw Charles and knew he was the one.

"She couldn't find anybody else," joked Charles. "No I am just teasing you."

The couple got married 70 years ago, but don't ask them who proposed.

"She asked me," said Charles. "No! He tells everybody that and that isn't so," added Virginia.

The couple says the secrets to seven decades of marriage are to always hold hands and laugh.

"I am the boss part of the time and she is the rest of the time," laughed Charles.

After nine kids, 28 grand kids and 26 great grand kids the couple says they wouldn't have it any other way.

"Why get rid of her?" said Charles. "If you get another one you might get one worse."

They both agree they wouldn't want to spend life or hold hands with anyone else.

"It's a long time you know it," said Charles. "Yeah it is...71 years that's a long time," added Virginia.

Another secret to the Sparrgrove's happy marriage is go with the flow. At 90 and 91-years-old they also still manage to joke with each other, another secret to their long marriage.

The couple says they plan to celebrate their anniversary in July with all of their family members.

