Woman charged with arson in small mosque fire in Des Moines

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) - A 22-year-old woman has been arrested on suspicion of starting a small fire at a Des Moines mosque.

The Des Moines Register reports (http://dmreg.co/2s0L63e ) that the fire at the Islamic Center of Des Moines was reported around 10 a.m. Thursday. Police say the fire was extinguished by mosque staff by the time firefighters arrived.

Police spokesman Sgt. Paul Parizek says security cameras show a woman, later identified as 22-year-old Aisha Ismail, pouring lighter fluid on a carpet and then starting the fire. Ismail was not on scene when police and firefighters arrived, and was arrested at a West Des Moines apartment Thursday evening.

She she's been charged with first-degree arson and remained jailed Friday on $25,000 bond. An attorney was not listed for her in online court records Friday.