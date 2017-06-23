Dubuque Police investigating bank robbery - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Dubuque Police investigating bank robbery

DUBUQUE (KWWL) -

Dubuque police are investigating a bank robbery.

They say it happened at the American Trust & Savings Bank on John F. Kennedy Road just before 2:30 p.m.

Authorities say person left with an undisclosed amount of money.

Shortly after, a vehicle was stopped several blocks away.

No injuries were reported.

More details are expected later today.

