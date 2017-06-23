Dubuque Police Auxiliary in need of volunteers

Just like a Dubuque Police officer, Gary Anglin is on-call 24/7, except he's part the Auxiliary Unit, helping whenever the department needs more help.

"I'd run into a lot of bad accidents, Friday and Saturday nights, and I had no idea what to do, and I thought, I better start taking a first aid class and that's how I kinda got started," he said.

The auxiliary helps at crime and crash scenes, like at the fatal accident on Locust Street, that occurred a couple weeks ago.

Currently, the unit is accepting applications for more volunteers, people who can commit at least 40 hours a year, without being paid. The unit is looking to fill 16 positions.

Before someone is hired, they must fill out an application, also pass a criminal background check.

When it comes to the training, most of it is done on the job. The volunteers also learn how to deescalate tense situations. "We have two small orientations, we kinda go over the dos and don'ts. Even though we're volunteers, we have a lot of restrictions, where we are not police officers, and we don't have any powers of arrest, but when push comes to shove, we can detain somebody," Anglin said.

The volunteers can also become CPR certified, and carry pepper spray.

However, if they're called to a dangerous situation, their safety comes first.

"We are probably not gonna be right in the imminent danger, they put us in what they call, the outer periphery just to block traffic or keep on eye out on the neighbors or whatever."

The Dubuque Police Department says the Auxiliary Unit is incredibly helpful and saves the department a significant amount in overtime cost and demand on its sworn personnel.

For more information on how to become an auxiliary officer, visit: http://www.cityofdubuque.org/526/Auxiliary-Police