The latest on an overnight shooting near the Marion library

Police are continuing to investigate a shooting that happened just before midnight near the Marion Public Library.

The Marion Police Department says one man was shot in the lower part of his body and is expected to survive.

Police have talked with everyone involved and believe there is no threat to the public.

No charges have been filed at this time.

Ryan McSweeny was on his front porch across the street from the library moments before the shooting happened, he says he could hear people arguing.

"I just thought nothing of it because I've heard people argue over there before and nothing has ever happened," he says.

Officers were on scene for hours and appeared to be focusing on a car parked on 11th Street.

Two other cars were towed from the area.

The Marion Public Library says they are working with the police department.

McSweeny tells us the timing of the shooting was everything when it comes to the safety of everyone else.

"I'm glad it happened late because usually you know I'm pretty sure that there's hundreds of people that come here everyday," he says.

Police tell KWWL they have video from the incident but it is being used in the investigation and isn't being released.

At this time officials have not released the names of those involved.