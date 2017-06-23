Family expected euthanized dog's ashes, got his frozen body

Police are continuing to investigate a shooting that happened just before midnight near the Marion Public Library.More >>
Police are continuing to investigate a shooting that happened just before midnight near the Marion Public Library.More >>
The unit is accepting applications for more volunteers.More >>
The unit is accepting applications for more volunteers.More >>
Cooler this weekend with a chance for a few afternoon showers.More >>
Cooler this weekend with a chance for a few afternoon showers.More >>