Governor Reynolds coming to Waverly next week

Written by Zach Garcia, Producer
DES MOINES (KWWL) -

Governor Kim Reynolds and Lieutenant Governor Adam Gregg will return to eastern Iowa for a "Building a Better Iowa: Workforce" event next week.

Gov. Reynolds and Lt. Gov. Gregg will tour the United Equipment Accessories plant in Waverly next Tuesday, beginning at 9:30 a.m. 

Both will also appear at events in Osage and Norway later that day.

Reynolds was sworn in as the 43rd Governor of Iowa last month in Des Moines. Adam Gregg was selected as her successor for the state's lieutenant governor position the next day.

For more information on the governor's events, you can visit her office's web page.

