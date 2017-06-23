Ryan's Steakhouse in Cedar Rapids closes abruptly

A longtime Cedar Rapids restaurant abruptly shut it's door this week.

Ryan's Steakhouse on Collins Road is listed as permanently closed online.

Today the parking lot was empty during the lunch hour but our crew spotted a U-Haul parked to the side of the building.

There is a sign on the front door of the building that reads, "To our valued guest, this location is now closed. Thank you for your business and we hope to serve you at another location very soon. Please visit ryans.com to find your nearest location."

Ryans.com doesn't list any locations in Iowa.





