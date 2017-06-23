Thunderbird military jet flips over during air show practice

(NBC NEWS) - Emergency crews were on scene at Ohio's Dayton International Airport on Friday afternoon after reports that a military jet ran off the runway and flipped over during a practice for an air show.

The U.S. Air Force confirmed its famed Thunderbirds were in the air when an F-16 Fighting Falcon was involved in a "mishap" upon landing at about 12:20 p.m. ET. Dayton officials said two people were on board the plane.

Their conditions were not known and it was not immediately clear what caused the incident, reported NBC affiliate WDTN.

The Wright Patterson Air Force Base said its firefighters responded alongside the airport's fire and rescue team.

The Thunderbirds were practicing their aerobatic maneuvers in thunderstorm conditions ahead of this weekend's 2017 Vectren Dayton Air Show. Wind gusts this afternoon were about 11 to 17 miles per hour, Weather.com reported.

The Dayton Air Show is no stranger to tragedy: In 2013, a pilot and stunt walker were killed when their bi-plane crashed onto the runway and burst into flames as spectators looked on.