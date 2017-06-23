University of Missouri revokes Cosby's honorary degree - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

University of Missouri revokes Cosby's honorary degree

Posted: Updated:
(AP) -

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) -- The University of Missouri's Board of Curators has voted unanimously to revoke an honorary degree it granted to Bill Cosby.
   University system President Mun Choi recommended that the board strip the comedian of a doctorate in humane letters he received in 1999. Choi cited allegations from several women that Cosby sexually assaulted them. Choi says Cosby's actions do not reflect the university's values.
   The university said at least 25 other colleges and universities across the country have withdrawn honorary degrees and honors from Cosby since the sexual assault accusations became public.
   The Missouri Faculty Council recommended in November 2015 that curators revoke Cosby's degree.
   It was the first time the university has ever revoked an honorary degree.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
511 E 5th St. Waterloo , IA 50703
News: (319)291-1200
News Tips: (800)947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.